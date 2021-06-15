EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Philippine peso falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.080

110.07

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3269

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.636

27.652

+0.06

Korean won

1117.700

1117

-0.06

Baht

31.170

31.13

-0.13

Peso

48.130

48.06

-0.15

Rupiah

14230.000

14220

-0.07

Rupee

73.313

73.3125

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.115

-0.07

Yuan

6.404

6.407

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.080

103.24

-6.21

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.48

Taiwan dlr

27.636

28.483

+3.06

Korean won

1117.700

1086.20

-2.82

Baht

31.170

29.96

-3.88

Peso

48.130

48.01

-0.25

Rupiah

14230.000

14040

-1.34

Rupee

73.313

73.07

-0.34

Ringgit

4.118

4.0400

-1.89

Yuan

6.404

6.5283

+1.94

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

