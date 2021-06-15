EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Philippine peso falls most

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.080
110.07
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3269
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.636
27.652
+0.06
Korean won
1117.700
1117
-0.06
Baht
31.170
31.13
-0.13
Peso
48.130
48.06
-0.15
Rupiah
14230.000
14220
-0.07
Rupee
73.313
73.3125
0.00
Ringgit
4.118
4.115
-0.07
Yuan
6.404
6.407
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.080
103.24
-6.21
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.48
Taiwan dlr
27.636
28.483
+3.06
Korean won
1117.700
1086.20
-2.82
Baht
31.170
29.96
-3.88
Peso
48.130
48.01
-0.25
Rupiah
14230.000
14040
-1.34
Rupee
73.313
73.07
-0.34
Ringgit
4.118
4.0400
-1.89
Yuan
6.404
6.5283
+1.94
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.