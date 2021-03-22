EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip on limited impact from lira plunge

By Shruti Sonal

March 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies edged lower on Monday, as risk appetite was sapped by a slump in Turkey's lira after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's hawkish central bank governor.

However, the impact of the tumbling Lira was muted as analysts flagged a limited contagion effect in the region.

Turkey's lira recovered partially to 7.8 against the dollar, after sliding 15% to near its all-time low in early trade in reaction to the president's shock weekend decision to replace central bank governor Naci Agbal with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of tight monetary policy.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.2% against the dollar, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= dropped 0.1% each.

"What is happening in Turkey is very country-specific and doesn't really have any direct bearing on Asia," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group.

Citi Research analysts pointed that the last Lira slide in value between August and early November last year was not accompanied by a generalized emerging forex selloff.

Bucking the trend, South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened slightly after preliminary data showed the country's exports during the first 20 days of March jumped 12.5% from a year earlier.

Investors were awaiting central bank meetings in the region later in the week. Unlike other emerging economies such as Russia and Turkey, which have already embarked on a monetary tightening cycle, Asian central banks have stood pat on rates.

Last week, Indonesia and Taiwan kept their key interest rate steady, and central banks in Philippines and Thailand are also expected leave rates unchanged at their meetings this week.

"Coming out of the worst recession since at least the Asian Financial Crisis, we don't think Asian central banks will be in a hurry to withdraw monetary policy support", Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Expectations of a stronger yuan and continued external surpluses should limit the weakness in Asian currencies, Deutsche Bank added, allowing the timing of rate hikes in Asia to be motivated by local growth and inflation concerns.

Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen JPY= and the U.S. dollar USD= strengthened, pointing towards a "risk off" environment.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Philippines and India remained a cause of concern, weighing their shares .NSEI, .PSI down 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

India reported its biggest daily jump in cases in four months on Sunday, while Philippines is set to expand tighter COVID-19 rules and restrict travel to battle a renewed surge in infections.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0657 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-5.06

.N225

-2.07

6.30

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

+0.29

.SSEC

0.96

-1.02

India

INR=IN

+0.17

+0.94

.NSEI

-0.39

5.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-2.67

.JKSE

-0.81

5.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-2.19

.KLSE

-0.22

-0.29

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-1.13

.PSI

-0.64

-10.43

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.19

-3.74

.KS11

-0.13

5.64

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-1.62

.STI

-0.10

10.11

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-0.02

.TWII

0.74

9.89

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-3.04

.SETI

0.12

8.04

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

