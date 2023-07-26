EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

By Archishma Iyer

July 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and the Philippines peso led declines in Asian currencies on Wednesday against a dollar that has been bolstered by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points later in the global day.

Where markets go from there could depend on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about the future path of rate hikes at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals rose about 0.05% to 101.34, at 0340 GMT. And the dollar made more ground against several Asian.

The won KRW=KFTC and the peso PHP= depreciated 0.3% each.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB=TH traded between flat and down 0.1%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS also lost 0.3%, falling back after a rallying earlier in the week as China's leaders raised expectations that a stimulus package will be delivered soon for an economy whose post-pandemic recovery is fizzling out, and whose property sector remains hobbled by a debt crisis.

"There are some very strong messages of intent to wheel out various measures to support a revival in growth in the second half of the year", Ray Attril, Head of FX Strategy, Markets at National Australia Bank said, "But, we have to start to see the specifics of that actually coming to the forefront."

Elsewhere in Asia, the Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB=TH traded between flat and down 0.1%.

Most Asian share markets, however, were trading positively. Shares in Jakarta .JKSE, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Taipei .TWII rose between 0.2% and 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield steady at 6.233%

** South Korea consumer sentiment climbs for fifth month

** Singapore's GIC bets on China after scoring 8-year-high returns

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0340 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-7.04

.N225

-0.04

25.19

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.24

-3.57

.SSEC

-0.28

4.32

India

INR=IN

-0.01

+1.03

.NSEI

0.00

8.70

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

+3.55

.JKSE

0.21

1.19

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-3.47

.KLSE

0.57

-3.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.27

+1.87

.PSI

-0.49

0.95

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.27

-1.13

.KS11

-0.25

17.59

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

+0.89

.STI

0.70

1.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-1.91

.TWII

0.18

21.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

+0.45

.SETI

-0.02

-8.55

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.