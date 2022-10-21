EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies set for weekly losses on aggressive Fed

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were set for weekly losses on Friday, with the Malaysian ringgit down for an eighth straight week, dented by a resilient dollar and soaring Treasury yields on prospects of more hefty rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets has been dampened by mounting fears of a global recession, entrenched inflation, and hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS hovered around lows witnessed during the global financial crisis of 2008, partly because of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns. It has declined more than 12% so far this year, weighing on the currencies of the region.

For the day, the yuan led losses among its peers, shedding 0.4%. Meanwhile, authorities continued to set firmer-than-expected yuan guidance in a bid to keep the currency stable amid the ongoing Communist Party Congress.

"The 2023 economic outlook depends on whether a China reopening will materialise to offset the impact from a global recession. Any shift from zero-COVID will however be slow and incremental," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

A China reopening will help ASEAN decouple from a U.S. recession, with Thailand and Vietnam likely to benefit the most from the return of China visitors, while Indonesia and Malaysia may benefit from the revival of Chinese Belt & Road investments, they said.

Among other emerging Asian currencies, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= eased as much as 0.2% to trade near a 25-year low, where it has been since mid-September. It was set to end the week 0.7% lower in its eighth consecutive loss.

The Southeast Asian country reported an annual inflation of 4.5% for September, slightly less than a Reuters forecast and below the 4.7% seen in August.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the "BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) to hike rates 25 basis points per meeting in Q4 to mid-2023, bringing the policy rate up to 3.5% from 2.5% currently".

Elsewhere in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was on track for a sixth straight weekly drop. For the session, the currency was down 0.4%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated about 0.3% each, while Vietnam's dong VND=VN hit a record low.

The Philippine peso PHP= was the only outlier, appreciating 0.2% after trading flat in early deals.

Equity markets across the region were mixed, with Indonesian shares .JKSE up about 1%, while Singapore stocks .STI slumped close to 1.5%.

Separately, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, which includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, said it will use monetary, fiscal and structural tools to manage inflationary pressures, and also "refrain from competitive devaluation and will not adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes".

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia FX reserves at $104.5 bln on Oct 14 - c.bank

** China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules

** Vietnam dong extends loss against dollar, down 0.16% to 24,570

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

-23.48

.N225

-0.43

-6.60

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.43

-12.31

.SSEC

-0.05

-16.66

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-10.28

.NSEI

0.56

1.77

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

-8.80

.JKSE

0.95

7.08

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-12.06

.KLSE

0.32

-6.20

Philippines

PHP=

+0.24

-13.21

.PSI

-0.45

-15.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-17.40

.KS11

-0.24

-25.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.25

-5.49

.STI

-1.52

-4.70

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.26

-14.02

.TWII

-0.98

-29.64

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.31

-12.96

.SETI

-0.03

-3.94

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

