EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.230
107.23
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3918
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.445
29.595
+0.51
Korean won
1200.100
1205.7
+0.47
Baht
31.460
31.57
+0.35
Peso
49.429
49.42
-0.02
Rupiah
14380.000
14375
-0.03
Rupee
75.415
75.42
0.00
Ringgit
4.261
4.268
+0.16
Yuan
6.999
7.0075
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.230
108.61
+1.29
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3444
-3.33
Taiwan dlr
29.445
30.106
+2.24
Korean won
1200.100
1156.40
-3.64
Baht
31.460
29.91
-4.93
Peso
49.429
50.65
+2.47
Rupiah
14380.000
13880
-3.48
Rupee
75.415
71.38
-5.35
Ringgit
4.261
4.0890
-4.04
Yuan
6.999
6.9632
-0.51
