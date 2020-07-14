EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

107.23

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3918

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.445

29.595

+0.51

Korean won

1200.100

1205.7

+0.47

Baht

31.460

31.57

+0.35

Peso

49.429

49.42

-0.02

Rupiah

14380.000

14375

-0.03

Rupee

75.415

75.42

0.00

Ringgit

4.261

4.268

+0.16

Yuan

6.999

7.0075

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

108.61

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3444

-3.33

Taiwan dlr

29.445

30.106

+2.24

Korean won

1200.100

1156.40

-3.64

Baht

31.460

29.91

-4.93

Peso

49.429

50.65

+2.47

Rupiah

14380.000

13880

-3.48

Rupee

75.415

71.38

-5.35

Ringgit

4.261

4.0890

-4.04

Yuan

6.999

6.9632

-0.51

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.