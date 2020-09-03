EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.170

106.17

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3646

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.330

29.531

+0.69

Korean won

1190.000

1188.3

-0.14

Baht

31.420

31.42

0.00

Peso

48.560

48.64

+0.16

Rupiah

14700.000

14760

+0.41

Rupee

73.470

73.47

0.00

Ringgit

4.143

4.145

+0.05

Yuan

6.841

6.847

+0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.170

108.61

+2.30

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3444

-1.46

Taiwan dlr

29.330

30.106

+2.65

Korean won

1190.000

1156.40

-2.82

Baht

31.420

29.91

-4.81

Peso

48.560

50.65

+4.30

Rupiah

14700.000

13880

-5.58

Rupee

73.470

71.38

-2.84

Ringgit

4.143

4.0890

-1.30

Yuan

6.841

6.9632

+1.79

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

