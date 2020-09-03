EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.170
106.17
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3646
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.330
29.531
+0.69
Korean won
1190.000
1188.3
-0.14
Baht
31.420
31.42
0.00
Peso
48.560
48.64
+0.16
Rupiah
14700.000
14760
+0.41
Rupee
73.470
73.47
0.00
Ringgit
4.143
4.145
+0.05
Yuan
6.841
6.847
+0.09
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.170
108.61
+2.30
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3444
-1.46
Taiwan dlr
29.330
30.106
+2.65
Korean won
1190.000
1156.40
-2.82
Baht
31.420
29.91
-4.81
Peso
48.560
50.65
+4.30
Rupiah
14700.000
13880
-5.58
Rupee
73.470
71.38
-2.84
Ringgit
4.143
4.0890
-1.30
Yuan
6.841
6.9632
+1.79
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
