EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.170 106.17 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3646 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.330 29.531 +0.69 Korean won 1190.000 1188.3 -0.14 Baht 31.420 31.42 0.00 Peso 48.560 48.64 +0.16 Rupiah 14700.000 14760 +0.41 Rupee 73.470 73.47 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05 Yuan 6.841 6.847 +0.09 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.170 108.61 +2.30 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3444 -1.46 Taiwan dlr 29.330 30.106 +2.65 Korean won 1190.000 1156.40 -2.82 Baht 31.420 29.91 -4.81 Peso 48.560 50.65 +4.30 Rupiah 14700.000 13880 -5.58 Rupee 73.470 71.38 -2.84 Ringgit 4.143 4.0890 -1.30 Yuan 6.841 6.9632 +1.79 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

