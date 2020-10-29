EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.440 104.61 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3668 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 28.588 28.914 +1.14 Korean won 1127.900 1131.4 +0.31 Baht 31.150 31.24 +0.29 Peso 48.365 48.38 +0.03 Ringgit 4.156 4.154 -0.05 Yuan 6.689 6.7161 +0.40 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.440 108.61 +3.99 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3444 -1.46 Taiwan dlr 28.588 30.106 +5.31 Korean won 1127.900 1156.40 +2.53 Baht 31.150 29.91 -3.98 Peso 48.365 50.65 +4.72 Ringgit 4.156 4.0890 -1.61 Yuan 6.689 6.9632 +4.09 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

