EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.440
104.61
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3668
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
28.588
28.914
+1.14
Korean won
1127.900
1131.4
+0.31
Baht
31.150
31.24
+0.29
Peso
48.365
48.38
+0.03
Ringgit
4.156
4.154
-0.05
Yuan
6.689
6.7161
+0.40
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.440
108.61
+3.99
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3444
-1.46
Taiwan dlr
28.588
30.106
+5.31
Korean won
1127.900
1156.40
+2.53
Baht
31.150
29.91
-3.98
Peso
48.365
50.65
+4.72
Ringgit
4.156
4.0890
-1.61
Yuan
6.689
6.9632
+4.09
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
