EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Rashmi Ashok
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

104.61

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3668

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

28.588

28.914

+1.14

Korean won

1127.900

1131.4

+0.31

Baht

31.150

31.24

+0.29

Peso

48.365

48.38

+0.03

Ringgit

4.156

4.154

-0.05

Yuan

6.689

6.7161

+0.40

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.440

108.61

+3.99

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3444

-1.46

Taiwan dlr

28.588

30.106

+5.31

Korean won

1127.900

1156.40

+2.53

Baht

31.150

29.91

-3.98

Peso

48.365

50.65

+4.72

Ringgit

4.156

4.0890

-1.61

Yuan

6.689

6.9632

+4.09

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

