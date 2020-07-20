EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won leads gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.160

107.24

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3887

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.449

29.446

-0.01

Korean won

1197.800

1200.9

+0.26

Baht

31.760

31.79

+0.09

Peso

49.288

49.3

+0.02

Rupiah

14700.000

14710

+0.07

Rupee

74.74

74.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.256

4.262

+0.14

Yuan

6.987

6.9829

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.160

108.61

+1.35

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.20

Taiwan dlr

29.449

30.106

+2.23

Korean won

1197.800

1156.40

-3.46

Baht

31.760

29.91

-5.82

Peso

49.288

50.65

+2.76

Rupiah

14700.000

13880

-5.58

Rupee

74.74

71.38

-4.73

Ringgit

4.256

4.0890

-3.92

Yuan

6.987

6.9632

-0.33

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

