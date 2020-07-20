EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won leads gains

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.160
107.24
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3887
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.449
29.446
-0.01
Korean won
1197.800
1200.9
+0.26
Baht
31.760
31.79
+0.09
Peso
49.288
49.3
+0.02
Rupiah
14700.000
14710
+0.07
Rupee
74.74
74.74
0.00
Ringgit
4.256
4.262
+0.14
Yuan
6.987
6.9829
-0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.160
108.61
+1.35
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.20
Taiwan dlr
29.449
30.106
+2.23
Korean won
1197.800
1156.40
-3.46
Baht
31.760
29.91
-5.82
Peso
49.288
50.65
+2.76
Rupiah
14700.000
13880
-5.58
Rupee
74.74
71.38
-4.73
Ringgit
4.256
4.0890
-3.92
Yuan
6.987
6.9632
-0.33
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
