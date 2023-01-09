EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; S.Korean won leads gains

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.670
131.88
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3303
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.430
30.52
+0.30
Korean won
1237.800
1243.5
+0.46
Baht
33.420
33.43
+0.03
Peso
54.850
54.93
+0.15
Rupiah
15585.000
15565
-0.13
Rupee
82.360
82.36
+0.00
Ringgit
4.370
4.373
+0.07
Yuan
6.757
6.773
+0.24
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.670
131.110
-0.43
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.78
Taiwan dlr
30.430
30.708
+0.91
Korean won
1237.800
1264.500
+2.16
Baht
33.420
34.585
+3.49
Peso
54.850
55.670
+1.49
Rupiah
15585.000
15565.000
-0.13
Rupee
82.360
82.720
+0.44
Ringgit
4.370
4.400
+0.69
Yuan
6.757
6.900
+2.12
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
