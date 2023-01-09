EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; S.Korean won leads gains

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.670

131.88

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3303

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.430

30.52

+0.30

Korean won

1237.800

1243.5

+0.46

Baht

33.420

33.43

+0.03

Peso

54.850

54.93

+0.15

Rupiah

15585.000

15565

-0.13

Rupee

82.360

82.36

+0.00

Ringgit

4.370

4.373

+0.07

Yuan

6.757

6.773

+0.24

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.670

131.110

-0.43

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.78

Taiwan dlr

30.430

30.708

+0.91

Korean won

1237.800

1264.500

+2.16

Baht

33.420

34.585

+3.49

Peso

54.850

55.670

+1.49

Rupiah

15585.000

15565.000

-0.13

Rupee

82.360

82.720

+0.44

Ringgit

4.370

4.400

+0.69

Yuan

6.757

6.900

+2.12

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

