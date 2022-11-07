EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.700
146.62
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.402
1.4004
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
32.015
32.082
+0.21
Korean won
1387.700
1401.2
+0.97
Baht
37.340
37.38
+0.11
Peso
58.420
58.45
+0.05
Rupiah
15660.000
15705
+0.29
Rupee
81.920
81.92
0.00
Ringgit
4.736
4.738
+0.04
Yuan
7.242
7.23
-0.17
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.700
115.08
-21.55
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3490
-3.76
Taiwan dlr
32.015
27.676
-13.55
Korean won
1387.700
1188.60
-14.35
Baht
37.340
33.39
-10.58
Peso
58.420
50.99
-12.72
Rupiah
15660.000
14250
-9.00
Rupee
81.920
74.33
-9.27
Ringgit
4.736
4.1640
-12.08
Yuan
7.242
6.3550
-12.25
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
