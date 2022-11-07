EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.700

146.62

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.402

1.4004

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

32.015

32.082

+0.21

Korean won

1387.700

1401.2

+0.97

Baht

37.340

37.38

+0.11

Peso

58.420

58.45

+0.05

Rupiah

15660.000

15705

+0.29

Rupee

81.920

81.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.736

4.738

+0.04

Yuan

7.242

7.23

-0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.700

115.08

-21.55

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.76

Taiwan dlr

32.015

27.676

-13.55

Korean won

1387.700

1188.60

-14.35

Baht

37.340

33.39

-10.58

Peso

58.420

50.99

-12.72

Rupiah

15660.000

14250

-9.00

Rupee

81.920

74.33

-9.27

Ringgit

4.736

4.1640

-12.08

Yuan

7.242

6.3550

-12.25

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

