EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S. Korean won leads gains

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

136.65

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3532

+0.26

Taiwan dlr

30.611

30.685

+0.24

Korean won

1305.400

1318

+0.97

Baht

34.720

34.655

-0.19

Peso

55.240

55.35

+0.20

Rupiah

15570.000

15620

+0.32

Rupee

82.420

82.42

0.00

Ringgit

4.394

4.395

+0.02

Yuan

6.948

6.965

+0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

115.08

-15.41

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3490

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.611

27.676

-9.59

Korean won

1305.400

1188.60

-8.95

Baht

34.720

33.39

-3.83

Peso

55.240

50.99

-7.69

Rupiah

15570.000

14250

-8.48

Rupee

82.420

74.33

-9.82

Ringgit

4.394

4.1640

-5.23

Yuan

6.948

6.3550

-8.54

