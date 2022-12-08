EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S. Korean won leads gains

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.050
136.65
+0.44
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3532
+0.26
Taiwan dlr
30.611
30.685
+0.24
Korean won
1305.400
1318
+0.97
Baht
34.720
34.655
-0.19
Peso
55.240
55.35
+0.20
Rupiah
15570.000
15620
+0.32
Rupee
82.420
82.42
0.00
Ringgit
4.394
4.395
+0.02
Yuan
6.948
6.965
+0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.050
115.08
-15.41
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3490
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.611
27.676
-9.59
Korean won
1305.400
1188.60
-8.95
Baht
34.720
33.39
-3.83
Peso
55.240
50.99
-7.69
Rupiah
15570.000
14250
-8.48
Rupee
82.420
74.33
-9.82
Ringgit
4.394
4.1640
-5.23
Yuan
6.948
6.3550
-8.54
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
