EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S. Korean won leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 08, 2022 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

136.65

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3532

+0.26

Taiwan dlr

30.611

30.685

+0.24

Korean won

1305.400

1318

+0.97

Baht

34.720

34.655

-0.19

Peso

55.240

55.35

+0.20

Rupiah

15570.000

15620

+0.32

Rupee

82.420

82.42

0.00

Ringgit

4.394

4.395

+0.02

Yuan

6.948

6.965

+0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

115.08

-15.41

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3490

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.611

27.676

-9.59

Korean won

1305.400

1188.60

-8.95

Baht

34.720

33.39

-3.83

Peso

55.240

50.99

-7.69

Rupiah

15570.000

14250

-8.48

Rupee

82.420

74.33

-9.82

Ringgit

4.394

4.1640

-5.23

Yuan

6.948

6.3550

-8.54

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.