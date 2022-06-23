EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Philippine peso hovers near 16-1/2-yr low

Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.790

134.93

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3899

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.761

29.782

+0.07

Korean won

1300.300

1301.8

+0.12

Baht

35.545

35.5

-0.13

Peso

54.810

54.53

-0.51

Rupiah

14845.000

14835

-0.07

Rupee

78.300

78.3

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.404

+0.05

Yuan

6.699

6.6998

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.790

115.08

-14.62

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.84

Taiwan dlr

29.761

27.676

-7.01

Korean won

1300.300

1188.60

-8.59

Baht

35.545

33.39

-6.06

Peso

54.810

50.99

-6.97

Rupiah

14845.000

14250

-4.01

Rupee

78.300

74.33

-5.07

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.41

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.13

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

