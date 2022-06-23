EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Philippine peso hovers near 16-1/2-yr low

June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.790
134.93
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3899
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.761
29.782
+0.07
Korean won
1300.300
1301.8
+0.12
Baht
35.545
35.5
-0.13
Peso
54.810
54.53
-0.51
Rupiah
14845.000
14835
-0.07
Rupee
78.300
78.3
0.00
Ringgit
4.402
4.404
+0.05
Yuan
6.699
6.6998
+0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.790
115.08
-14.62
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.84
Taiwan dlr
29.761
27.676
-7.01
Korean won
1300.300
1188.60
-8.59
Baht
35.545
33.39
-6.06
Peso
54.810
50.99
-6.97
Rupiah
14845.000
14250
-4.01
Rupee
78.300
74.33
-5.07
Ringgit
4.402
4.1640
-5.41
Yuan
6.699
6.3550
-5.13
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.