EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Philippine peso hovers near 16-1/2-yr low

June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.790

134.93

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3899

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.761

29.782

+0.07

Korean won

1300.300

1301.8

+0.12

Baht

35.545

35.5

-0.13

Peso

54.810

54.53

-0.51

Rupiah

14845.000

14835

-0.07

Rupee

78.300

78.3

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.404

+0.05

Yuan

6.699

6.6998

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.790

115.08

-14.62

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.84

Taiwan dlr

29.761

27.676

-7.01

Korean won

1300.300

1188.60

-8.59

Baht

35.545

33.39

-6.06

Peso

54.810

50.99

-6.97

Rupiah

14845.000

14250

-4.01

Rupee

78.300

74.33

-5.07

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.41

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.13

