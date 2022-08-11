EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise on dollar weakness, Indonesian rupiah at 6-week high

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 11(Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah rose to a more than six-week high on Thursday as most Asian currencies gained against a weaker U.S. dollar after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data tempered worries of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The rupiah IDR= and South Korea's won KRW=KTFC jumped 0.6% each, while the Philippines Peso PHP= was marginally up. Among other currencies, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP firmed 0.2% each.

"Risk appetite across global markets has been improving in recent times, and the rupiah being a high-carry currency in particular has been a big beneficiary," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

However, Indonesia remains a laggard in Southeast Asia that is yet to raise its interest rate, after the Thai central bank earlier this week raised its policy rates for the first time in four years.

In the United States, consumer prices in July were flat sequentially and increased by a weaker-than-expected 8.5% year-on-year, primarily due to a drop in petrol prices since mid-June.

With inflationary pressures still elevated, prices data will continue to be in focus as the Fed considers if another outsized rate hike is needed in September.

"Downside surprise in the U.S. July CPI reading last night reinforces our expectations for CPI to grind lower over time, and for growth jitters to become more apparent into year-end, which would support some retracement of 1H dollar strength in second-half," analysts from Maybank said in a note.

Traders are now pricing in a 50-basis-point hike next month, rather than the 75-bp increase expected before the inflation print. MKTS/GLOB

In Asia, the Singapore dollar SGD= was flat after data showed the city-state's economy expanded less than estimated in the second quarter and the government cut its 2022 growth projections, flagging risks to the global outlook from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CXFS eased 0.2% after export hub Yiwu in Zhejiang province imposed a three-day lockdown to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Among stock markets in the region, the Philippines .PSI jumped more than 3% in its best session since October, while Malaysia .KLSE, Indonesia .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII rose in a range of 0.7% and 1.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indian rupee holds firm on hopes of less hawkish Fed

** Top gainers in Philippines include Robinsons Land Corp RLC.PS, Ayala Land ALI.PS and Wilcon Depot WLCON.PS, rising in a range of 6.3% and 7%

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield down 7.022%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

-13.27

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.20

-5.68

.SSEC

1.54

-9.89

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-6.44

.NSEI

0.83

1.88

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.64

-3.55

.JKSE

1.21

8.97

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.22

-6.32

.KLSE

0.78

-4.06

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-7.89

.PSI

3.23

-6.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.57

-8.76

.KS11

1.73

-15.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.53

.STI

0.46

5.70

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.17

-7.53

.TWII

1.73

-16.58

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-5.40

.SETI

0.35

-2.09

