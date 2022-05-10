EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, led by yuan and rupiah

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.370

130.43

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3906

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.709

29.712

+0.01

Korean won

1277.300

1276.4

-0.07

Baht

34.660

34.565

-0.27

Peso

52.240

52.29

+0.10

Rupiah

14525.000

14555

+0.21

Rupee

0.00

77.33

0.00

Ringgit

4.380

4.38

+0.00

Yuan

6.723

6.7343

+0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.370

115.08

-11.73

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.90

Taiwan dlr

29.709

27.676

-6.84

Korean won

1277.300

1188.60

-6.94

Baht

34.660

33.39

-3.66

Peso

52.240

50.99

-2.39

Rupiah

14525.000

14250

-1.89

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-3.88

Ringgit

4.380

4.1640

-4.93

Yuan

6.723

6.3550

-5.47

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

