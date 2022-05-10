EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, led by yuan and rupiah

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.370

130.43

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3906

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.709

29.712

+0.01

Korean won

1277.300

1276.4

-0.07

Baht

34.660

34.565

-0.27

Peso

52.240

52.29

+0.10

Rupiah

14525.000

14555

+0.21

Rupee

0.00

77.33

0.00

Ringgit

4.380

4.38

+0.00

Yuan

6.723

6.7343

+0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.370

115.08

-11.73

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.90

Taiwan dlr

29.709

27.676

-6.84

Korean won

1277.300

1188.60

-6.94

Baht

34.660

33.39

-3.66

Peso

52.240

50.99

-2.39

Rupiah

14525.000

14250

-1.89

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-3.88

Ringgit

4.380

4.1640

-4.93

Yuan

6.723

6.3550

-5.47

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

