EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, led by yuan and rupiah

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.370
130.43
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3906
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.709
29.712
+0.01
Korean won
1277.300
1276.4
-0.07
Baht
34.660
34.565
-0.27
Peso
52.240
52.29
+0.10
Rupiah
14525.000
14555
+0.21
Rupee
0.00
77.33
0.00
Ringgit
4.380
4.38
+0.00
Yuan
6.723
6.7343
+0.18
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.370
115.08
-11.73
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.90
Taiwan dlr
29.709
27.676
-6.84
Korean won
1277.300
1188.60
-6.94
Baht
34.660
33.39
-3.66
Peso
52.240
50.99
-2.39
Rupiah
14525.000
14250
-1.89
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-3.88
Ringgit
4.380
4.1640
-4.93
Yuan
6.723
6.3550
-5.47
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
