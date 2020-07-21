EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Change on the day at 0202 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.740
106.76
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.384
1.383
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.415
29.553
+0.47
Korean won
1193.600
1197.8
+0.35
Baht
31.510
31.66
+0.48
Peso
49.297
49.32
+0.05
Rupiah
14600.000
14680
+0.55
Rupee
74.530
74.53
0.00
Ringgit
4.253
4.26
+0.16
Yuan
6.968
6.98
+0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.740
108.61
+1.75
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3444
-2.83
Taiwan dlr
29.415
30.106
+2.35
Korean won
1193.600
1156.40
-3.12
Baht
31.510
29.91
-5.08
Peso
49.297
50.65
+2.74
Rupiah
14600.000
13880
-4.93
Rupee
74.530
71.38
-4.23
Ringgit
4.253
4.0890
-3.86
Yuan
6.968
6.9632
-0.07
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
