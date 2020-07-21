EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.740 106.76 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.384 1.383 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.415 29.553 +0.47 Korean won 1193.600 1197.8 +0.35 Baht 31.510 31.66 +0.48 Peso 49.297 49.32 +0.05 Rupiah 14600.000 14680 +0.55 Rupee 74.530 74.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.253 4.26 +0.16 Yuan 6.968 6.98 +0.17 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.740 108.61 +1.75 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3444 -2.83 Taiwan dlr 29.415 30.106 +2.35 Korean won 1193.600 1156.40 -3.12 Baht 31.510 29.91 -5.08 Peso 49.297 50.65 +2.74 Rupiah 14600.000 13880 -4.93 Rupee 74.530 71.38 -4.23 Ringgit 4.253 4.0890 -3.86 Yuan 6.968 6.9632 -0.07 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

