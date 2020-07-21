EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

106.76

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.384

1.383

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.415

29.553

+0.47

Korean won

1193.600

1197.8

+0.35

Baht

31.510

31.66

+0.48

Peso

49.297

49.32

+0.05

Rupiah

14600.000

14680

+0.55

Rupee

74.530

74.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.253

4.26

+0.16

Yuan

6.968

6.98

+0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

108.61

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3444

-2.83

Taiwan dlr

29.415

30.106

+2.35

Korean won

1193.600

1156.40

-3.12

Baht

31.510

29.91

-5.08

Peso

49.297

50.65

+2.74

Rupiah

14600.000

13880

-4.93

Rupee

74.530

71.38

-4.23

Ringgit

4.253

4.0890

-3.86

Yuan

6.968

6.9632

-0.07

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

