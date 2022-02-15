EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead gains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.690
115.62
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3445
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.860
27.892
+0.11
Korean won
1197.100
1199.8
+0.23
Peso
51.310
51.29
-0.04
Rupiah
14275.000
14300
+0.18
Rupee
75.330
75.33
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.1845
-0.01
Yuan
6.340
6.355
+0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.690
115.08
-0.53
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3490
+0.35
Taiwan dlr
27.860
27.676
-0.66
Korean won
1197.100
1188.60
-0.71
Baht
32.340
33.39
+3.25
Peso
51.310
50.99
-0.62
Rupiah
14275.000
14250
-0.18
Rupee
75.330
74.33
-1.33
Ringgit
4.185
4.1640
-0.50
Yuan
6.340
6.3550
+0.24
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
