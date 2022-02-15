EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead gains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.690

115.62

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3445

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.860

27.892

+0.11

Korean won

1197.100

1199.8

+0.23

Peso

51.310

51.29

-0.04

Rupiah

14275.000

14300

+0.18

Rupee

75.330

75.33

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.1845

-0.01

Yuan

6.340

6.355

+0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.690

115.08

-0.53

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3490

+0.35

Taiwan dlr

27.860

27.676

-0.66

Korean won

1197.100

1188.60

-0.71

Baht

32.340

33.39

+3.25

Peso

51.310

50.99

-0.62

Rupiah

14275.000

14250

-0.18

Rupee

75.330

74.33

-1.33

Ringgit

4.185

4.1640

-0.50

Yuan

6.340

6.3550

+0.24

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

