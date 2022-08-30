EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar retreats from 20-year high

By Upasana Singh

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the last session, as the U.S. dollar struggled below a two-decade peak touched on Monday due to a re-invigorated euro.

The dollar index =USD pulled back as investors raised bets for a super-sized 75-basis-point interest rate increase by the European Central Bank while paring the odds for one by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

India's rupee INR=IN firmed 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.2%. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2% each.

After Fed chief Jerome Powell signalled last week interest rates would remain higher for longer to bring down inflation, investors now await this week's U.S. labour market report for further policy clues.

"Market participants will be watching for any additional follow-up commentary from Fed officials regarding their rate-hike cycle," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

"Investors will also be watching regional manufacturing indexes as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction."

Thailand's baht THB=TH depreciated 0.3% against the dollar, taking its year-to-date loss to 8.3%.

"The baht is underperforming as Thai policy rates are among the lowest in the region and, hence, look more overvalued from a carry trade perspective," said Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in nearly four years earlier this month.

"Within a one-week horizon, we look for USD/THB to trade 36.00 to 36.90, given anxiety over the U.S. non-farm payroll data release and the Thai current account data," Boonsrang said.

The Southeast Asian country is scheduled to release its current account data for July on Wednesday.

Stock markets in Southeast Asia also rose, regaining some of the ground lost on Monday. Equities in Jakarta .JKSE and Mumbai .NSEI led the gains, rising 1.1% and 1.4% respectively. Stocks in Seoul .KS11 rose 1%, while those in Singapore .STI added 0.6%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Manila .PSI dropped 1.1%. ING's Mapa said the market played catch-up with the rest of the world as trade resumed after a three-day holiday weekend. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE fell 0.1% after three straight sessions of gains.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived - Reuters poll

** S.Korea Aug exports growth seen slowing, inflation to cool slightly - Reuters poll

** Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0638 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-16.95

.N225

1.14

-2.07

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-8.09

.SSEC

-0.38

-11.31

India

INR=IN

+0.30

-6.77

.NSEI

1.35

1.11

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.20

-4.14

.JKSE

1.11

9.57

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.16

-7.07

.KLSE

-0.13

-4.33

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-9.27

.PSI

-1.09

-6.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-11.72

.KS11

0.99

-17.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-3.39

.STI

0.60

3.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.27

-9.14

.TWII

0.18

-17.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.33

-8.31

.SETI

0.68

-1.21

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.