EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar on defensive; baht, peso fall

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.320

104.45

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3397

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.816

+1.09

Korean won

1105.600

1108.9

+0.30

Baht

30.310

30.28

-0.10

Peso

48.110

48.03

-0.17

Rupiah

14100.000

14130

+0.21

Rupee

73.772

73.7685

-0.00

Ringgit

4.081

4.085

+0.10

Yuan

6.568

6.575

+0.11

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

