EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar on defensive; baht, peso fall

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.320
104.45
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3397
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.505
28.816
+1.09
Korean won
1105.600
1108.9
+0.30
Baht
30.310
30.28
-0.10
Peso
48.110
48.03
-0.17
Rupiah
14100.000
14130
+0.21
Rupee
73.772
73.7685
-0.00
Ringgit
4.081
4.085
+0.10
Yuan
6.568
6.575
+0.11
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
