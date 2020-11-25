EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar on defensive; baht, peso fall

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.320

104.45

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3397

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.816

+1.09

Korean won

1105.600

1108.9

+0.30

Baht

30.310

30.28

-0.10

Peso

48.110

48.03

-0.17

Rupiah

14100.000

14130

+0.21

Rupee

73.772

73.7685

-0.00

Ringgit

4.081

4.085

+0.10

Yuan

6.568

6.575

+0.11

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More