EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies retreat, Malaysian ringgit among top losers

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

133.4

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3452

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.736

30.71

-0.08

Korean won

1270.800

1269.4

-0.11

Baht

34.035

34.015

-0.06

Peso

55.790

55.82

+0.05

Rupiah

15630.000

15605

-0.16

Rupee

82.555

82.555

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.385

-0.23

Yuan

6.870

6.882

+0.17

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

131.110

-1.96

Sing dlr

1.344

1.340

-0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.736

30.708

-0.09

Korean won

1270.800

1264.500

-0.50

Baht

34.035

34.585

+1.62

Peso

55.790

55.670

-0.22

Rupiah

15630.000

15565.000

-0.42

Rupee

82.555

82.720

+0.20

Ringgit

4.395

4.400

+0.11

Yuan

6.870

6.900

+0.44

