EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies retreat, Malaysian ringgit among top losers

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.730
133.4
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3452
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.736
30.71
-0.08
Korean won
1270.800
1269.4
-0.11
Baht
34.035
34.015
-0.06
Peso
55.790
55.82
+0.05
Rupiah
15630.000
15605
-0.16
Rupee
82.555
82.555
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.385
-0.23
Yuan
6.870
6.882
+0.17
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.730
131.110
-1.96
Sing dlr
1.344
1.340
-0.30
Taiwan dlr
30.736
30.708
-0.09
Korean won
1270.800
1264.500
-0.50
Baht
34.035
34.585
+1.62
Peso
55.790
55.670
-0.22
Rupiah
15630.000
15565.000
-0.42
Rupee
82.555
82.720
+0.20
Ringgit
4.395
4.400
+0.11
Yuan
6.870
6.900
+0.44
