EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies retreat, Malaysian ringgit among top losers

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 133.730 133.4 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3452 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.736 30.71 -0.08 Korean won 1270.800 1269.4 -0.11 Baht 34.035 34.015 -0.06 Peso 55.790 55.82 +0.05 Rupiah 15630.000 15605 -0.16 Rupee 82.555 82.555 0.00 Ringgit 4.395 4.385 -0.23 Yuan 6.870 6.882 +0.17 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 133.730 131.110 -1.96 Sing dlr 1.344 1.340 -0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.736 30.708 -0.09 Korean won 1270.800 1264.500 -0.50 Baht 34.035 34.585 +1.62 Peso 55.790 55.670 -0.22 Rupiah 15630.000 15565.000 -0.42 Rupee 82.555 82.720 +0.20 Ringgit 4.395 4.400 +0.11 Yuan 6.870 6.900 +0.44 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

