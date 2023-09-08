EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies post multi-week lows on 'King' dollar, stocks fall

By Archishma Iyer

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were set to log multi-week lows, even as some gained on Friday on account of robust economic data from the United States and continued uncertainty in China, while equities across the region declined.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was set for its worst week since July 7, while Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Indian rupee INR=IN were poised for their worst weekly performance since early August.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC also marked its lowest week since August 11.

The dollar was bolstered during the week by strong data including an uptick in U.S. services sector activity and lower jobless claims, along with dim economic data across Europe and Britain, which made the safe-haven asset stand at a near six-month high.

"The dollar is consolidating near the highest levels since March as U.S. data continues to surprise on the upside," ING analysts said.

"With activity data staying strong, it seems the market may be more minded to buy into the idea of another 'skip' - i.e. the Fed not hiking in September but hiking again later in the year," they added.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, pared some gains to trade at 104.87 at 0655 GMT, even as the risk-averse currency was perched not far from its previous high of 105.15.

This resulted in some Asian currencies advancing during the day, with the Philippines peso PHP= and the Thai baht rising about 0.3%, while the Singaporean dollar SGD= and the South Korean won rose more than 0.1%.

"For the Singapore dollar and Thai baht, whilst they have opened stronger, I wouldn't say that gains are significant," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said.

"I think that's just reflecting the fact that those currencies have actually weakened quite significantly so far this month. So part of these gains likely just reflects some positioning changes."

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXSwas down about 0.3% at 7.348 per dollar at 0655 GMT, nestled near a 16-year low, as weak trade data from Asia's largest economy kept markets on tenterhooks.

"The stubborn absence of durable China optimism despite less bad than expected trade data and property boost measures suggest a long China shadow," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy, Asia & Oceania Treasury department at Mizuho Bank.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Indonesian rupiah fell more than 0.1% each.

Meanwhile, most Asian stocks declined, with equities in Singapore .STI, Taiwan .TWII, Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE falling between 0.2% and 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.581%

** Thai economy may grow 2.8% this year after new govt - deputy finmin

** POLL-India inflation likely cooled in August, but still above RBI target range

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0655 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-10.94

.N225

-1.28

24.95

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.25

-6.10

.SSEC

-0.21

0.86

India

INR=IN

+0.07

-0.52

.NSEI

0.46

9.45

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+1.47

.JKSE

-0.48

1.04

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-5.84

.KLSE

-0.26

-2.63

Philippines

PHP=

+0.28

-1.68

.PSI

0.22

-5.63

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.15

-5.17

.KS11

-0.02

13.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.15

-1.74

.STI

-0.44

-1.20

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-4.16

.TWII

-0.26

17.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.37

-2.58

.SETI

0.08

-7.01

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

