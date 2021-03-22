EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht weakens most

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.730
108.83
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3403
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.472
28.492
+0.07
Korean won
1128.200
1128.4
+0.02
Baht
30.970
30.91
-0.19
Peso
48.580
48.51
-0.14
Rupiah
14400.000
14400
+0.00
Rupee
72.365
72.365
+0.00
Ringgit
4.111
4.112
+0.02
Yuan
6.513
6.5084
-0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.730
103.24
-5.05
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3209
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
28.472
28.483
+0.04
Korean won
1128.200
1086.20
-3.72
Peso
48.580
48.01
-1.17
Rupiah
14400.000
14040
-2.50
Rupee
72.365
73.07
+0.97
Ringgit
4.111
4.0200
-2.21
Yuan
6.513
6.5283
+0.24
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
