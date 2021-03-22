EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht weakens most

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.730

108.83

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3403

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.472

28.492

+0.07

Korean won

1128.200

1128.4

+0.02

Baht

30.970

30.91

-0.19

Peso

48.580

48.51

-0.14

Rupiah

14400.000

14400

+0.00

Rupee

72.365

72.365

+0.00

Ringgit

4.111

4.112

+0.02

Yuan

6.513

6.5084

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.730

103.24

-5.05

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

28.472

28.483

+0.04

Korean won

1128.200

1086.20

-3.72

Peso

48.580

48.01

-1.17

Rupiah

14400.000

14040

-2.50

Rupee

72.365

73.07

+0.97

Ringgit

4.111

4.0200

-2.21

Yuan

6.513

6.5283

+0.24

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

