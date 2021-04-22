EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai Baht weakens

April 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.930
107.96
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3291
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
28.119
28.141
+0.08
Korean won
1118.700
1117.3
-0.13
Baht
31.400
31.33
-0.22
Peso
48.365
48.36
-0.01
Rupiah
14510.000
14515
+0.03
Rupee
74.953
74.9525
0.00
Ringgit
4.111
4.1105
-0.01
Yuan
6.496
6.4912
-0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.930
103.24
-4.35
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3209
-0.59
Taiwan dlr
28.119
28.483
+1.29
Korean won
1118.700
1086.20
-2.91
Baht
31.400
29.96
-4.59
Peso
48.365
48.01
-0.73
Rupiah
14510.000
14040
-3.24
Rupee
74.953
73.07
-2.52
Ringgit
4.111
4.0200
-2.21
Yuan
6.496
6.5283
+0.50
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
