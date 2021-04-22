EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai Baht weakens

April 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.930

107.96

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3291

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.119

28.141

+0.08

Korean won

1118.700

1117.3

-0.13

Baht

31.400

31.33

-0.22

Peso

48.365

48.36

-0.01

Rupiah

14510.000

14515

+0.03

Rupee

74.953

74.9525

0.00

Ringgit

4.111

4.1105

-0.01

Yuan

6.496

6.4912

-0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.930

103.24

-4.35

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3209

-0.59

Taiwan dlr

28.119

28.483

+1.29

Korean won

1118.700

1086.20

-2.91

Baht

31.400

29.96

-4.59

Peso

48.365

48.01

-0.73

Rupiah

14510.000

14040

-3.24

Rupee

74.953

73.07

-2.52

Ringgit

4.111

4.0200

-2.21

Yuan

6.496

6.5283

+0.50

