EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Thai baht strengthens

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.200

118.28

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3655

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.626

28.612

-0.05

Korean won

1241.700

1242.8

+0.09

Baht

33.370

33.51

+0.42

Peso

52.260

52.31

+0.10

Rupiah

14295.000

14325

+0.21

Rupee

76.610

76.61

+0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.205

+0.21

Yuan

6.358

6.355

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.200

115.08

-2.64

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.11

Taiwan dlr

28.626

27.676

-3.32

Korean won

1241.700

1188.60

-4.28

Baht

33.370

33.39

+0.06

Peso

52.260

50.99

-2.43

Rupiah

14295.000

14250

-0.31

Rupee

76.610

74.33

-2.98

Ringgit

4.196

4.1640

-0.76

Yuan

6.358

6.3550

-0.05

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More