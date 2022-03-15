EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Thai baht strengthens

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.200
118.28
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3655
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.626
28.612
-0.05
Korean won
1241.700
1242.8
+0.09
Baht
33.370
33.51
+0.42
Peso
52.260
52.31
+0.10
Rupiah
14295.000
14325
+0.21
Rupee
76.610
76.61
+0.00
Ringgit
4.196
4.205
+0.21
Yuan
6.358
6.355
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.200
115.08
-2.64
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.11
Taiwan dlr
28.626
27.676
-3.32
Korean won
1241.700
1188.60
-4.28
Baht
33.370
33.39
+0.06
Peso
52.260
50.99
-2.43
Rupiah
14295.000
14250
-0.31
Rupee
76.610
74.33
-2.98
Ringgit
4.196
4.1640
-0.76
Yuan
6.358
6.3550
-0.05
(Compiled by Riya Sharma)
