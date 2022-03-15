EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Thai baht strengthens

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.200

118.28

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3655

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.626

28.612

-0.05

Korean won

1241.700

1242.8

+0.09

Baht

33.370

33.51

+0.42

Peso

52.260

52.31

+0.10

Rupiah

14295.000

14325

+0.21

Rupee

76.610

76.61

+0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.205

+0.21

Yuan

6.358

6.355

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.200

115.08

-2.64

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.11

Taiwan dlr

28.626

27.676

-3.32

Korean won

1241.700

1188.60

-4.28

Baht

33.370

33.39

+0.06

Peso

52.260

50.99

-2.43

Rupiah

14295.000

14250

-0.31

Rupee

76.610

74.33

-2.98

Ringgit

4.196

4.1640

-0.76

Yuan

6.358

6.3550

-0.05

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.