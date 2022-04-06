EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Philippine peso slip

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.630

123.79

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.359

1.36

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.769

28.77

+0.00

Korean won

1217.500

1218.3

+0.07

Baht

33.520

33.44

-0.24

Peso

51.380

51.27

-0.21

Rupiah

14355.000

14355

0.00

Rupee

75.755

75.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.215

4.213

-0.05

Yuan

6.364

6.3588

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.630

115.08

-6.92

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.769

27.676

-3.80

Korean won

1217.500

1188.60

-2.37

Baht

33.520

33.39

-0.39

Peso

51.380

50.99

-0.76

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

75.755

74.33

-1.88

Ringgit

4.215

4.1640

-1.21

Yuan

6.364

6.3550

-0.13

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

