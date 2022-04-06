EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Philippine peso slip

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.630
123.79
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.359
1.36
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.769
28.77
+0.00
Korean won
1217.500
1218.3
+0.07
Baht
33.520
33.44
-0.24
Peso
51.380
51.27
-0.21
Rupiah
14355.000
14355
0.00
Rupee
75.755
75.755
0.00
Ringgit
4.215
4.213
-0.05
Yuan
6.364
6.3588
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.630
115.08
-6.92
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3490
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
28.769
27.676
-3.80
Korean won
1217.500
1188.60
-2.37
Baht
33.520
33.39
-0.39
Peso
51.380
50.99
-0.76
Rupiah
14355.000
14250
-0.73
Rupee
75.755
74.33
-1.88
Ringgit
4.215
4.1640
-1.21
Yuan
6.364
6.3550
-0.13
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
