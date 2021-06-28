EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit slip

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0200 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.500

110.62

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3428

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.885

27.91

+0.09

Korean won

1130.300

1130.3

+0.00

Baht

32.030

31.94

-0.28

Peso

48.546

48.64

+0.19

Rupiah

14440.000

14440

+0.00

Rupee

74.190

74.19

+0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.143

-0.17

Yuan

6.463

6.4562

-0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.500

103.24

-6.57

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3209

-1.69

Taiwan dlr

27.885

28.483

+2.14

Korean won

1130.300

1086.20

-3.90

Baht

32.030

29.96

-6.46

Peso

48.546

48.01

-1.10

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

74.190

73.07

-1.52

Ringgit

4.150

4.0200

-3.13

Yuan

6.463

6.5283

+1.02

