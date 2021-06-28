EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit slip

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0200 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.500
110.62
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3428
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.885
27.91
+0.09
Korean won
1130.300
1130.3
+0.00
Baht
32.030
31.94
-0.28
Peso
48.546
48.64
+0.19
Rupiah
14440.000
14440
+0.00
Rupee
74.190
74.19
+0.00
Ringgit
4.150
4.143
-0.17
Yuan
6.463
6.4562
-0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.500
103.24
-6.57
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3209
-1.69
Taiwan dlr
27.885
28.483
+2.14
Korean won
1130.300
1086.20
-3.90
Baht
32.030
29.96
-6.46
Peso
48.546
48.01
-1.10
Rupiah
14440.000
14040
-2.77
Rupee
74.190
73.07
-1.52
Ringgit
4.150
4.0200
-3.13
Yuan
6.463
6.5283
+1.02
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
