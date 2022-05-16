EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, S.Korean won top gainer

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.200

129.16

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3913

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.755

29.814

+0.20

Korean won

1277.300

1284.1

+0.53

Baht

34.670

34.76

+0.26

Peso

52.450

52.41

-0.08

Rupiah

14635.000

14610

-0.17

Rupee

77.450

77.45

0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.396

+0.11

Yuan

6.775

6.787

+0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.200

115.08

-10.93

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3490

-2.92

Taiwan dlr

29.755

27.676

-6.99

Korean won

1277.300

1188.60

-6.94

Baht

34.670

33.39

-3.69

Peso

52.450

50.99

-2.78

Rupiah

14635.000

14250

-2.63

Rupee

77.450

74.33

-4.03

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.775

6.3550

-6.20

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

