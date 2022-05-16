EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, S.Korean won top gainer

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.200
129.16
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3913
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.755
29.814
+0.20
Korean won
1277.300
1284.1
+0.53
Baht
34.670
34.76
+0.26
Peso
52.450
52.41
-0.08
Rupiah
14635.000
14610
-0.17
Rupee
77.450
77.45
0.00
Ringgit
4.391
4.396
+0.11
Yuan
6.775
6.787
+0.18
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.200
115.08
-10.93
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3490
-2.92
Taiwan dlr
29.755
27.676
-6.99
Korean won
1277.300
1188.60
-6.94
Baht
34.670
33.39
-3.69
Peso
52.450
50.99
-2.78
Rupiah
14635.000
14250
-2.63
Rupee
77.450
74.33
-4.03
Ringgit
4.391
4.1640
-5.17
Yuan
6.775
6.3550
-6.20
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
