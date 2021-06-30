EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Philippine peso, Korean won weaken

July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.040

111.1

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3451

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.870

27.87

+0.00

Korean won

1132.600

1126.1

-0.57

Baht

31.980

32.04

+0.19

Peso

48.992

48.84

-0.31

Rupiah

14500.000

14495

-0.03

Rupee

74.325

74.325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.153

4.15

-0.07

Yuan

6.466

6.4578

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.040

103.24

-7.02

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.84

Taiwan dlr

27.870

28.483

+2.20

Korean won

1132.600

1086.20

-4.10

Baht

31.980

29.96

-6.32

Peso

48.992

48.01

-2.00

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Rupee

74.325

73.07

-1.70

Ringgit

4.153

4.0200

-3.20

Yuan

6.466

6.5283

+0.96

