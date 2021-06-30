EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Philippine peso, Korean won weaken

July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.040
111.1
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3451
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.870
27.87
+0.00
Korean won
1132.600
1126.1
-0.57
Baht
31.980
32.04
+0.19
Peso
48.992
48.84
-0.31
Rupiah
14500.000
14495
-0.03
Rupee
74.325
74.325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.153
4.15
-0.07
Yuan
6.466
6.4578
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.040
103.24
-7.02
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.84
Taiwan dlr
27.870
28.483
+2.20
Korean won
1132.600
1086.20
-4.10
Baht
31.980
29.96
-6.32
Peso
48.992
48.01
-2.00
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Rupee
74.325
73.07
-1.70
Ringgit
4.153
4.0200
-3.20
Yuan
6.466
6.5283
+0.96
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))
