EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah rise

June 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.900

110.86

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3428

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.925

28.002

+0.28

Korean won

1128.500

1134.9

+0.57

Baht

31.800

31.84

+0.13

Peso

48.520

48.525

+0.01

Rupiah

14400.000

14435

+0.24

Rupee

74.160

74.16

+0.00

Ringgit

4.156

4.158

+0.05

Yuan

6.466

6.4722

+0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.900

103.24

-6.91

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3209

-1.59

Taiwan dlr

27.925

28.483

+2.00

Korean won

1128.500

1086.20

-3.75

Baht

31.800

29.96

-5.79

Peso

48.520

48.01

-1.05

Rupiah

14400.000

14040

-2.50

Rupee

74.160

73.07

-1.48

Ringgit

4.156

4.0200

-3.27

Yuan

6.466

6.5283

+0.96

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.