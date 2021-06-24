EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah rise

June 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.900
110.86
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3428
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.925
28.002
+0.28
Korean won
1128.500
1134.9
+0.57
Baht
31.800
31.84
+0.13
Peso
48.520
48.525
+0.01
Rupiah
14400.000
14435
+0.24
Rupee
74.160
74.16
+0.00
Ringgit
4.156
4.158
+0.05
Yuan
6.466
6.4722
+0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.900
103.24
-6.91
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3209
-1.59
Taiwan dlr
27.925
28.483
+2.00
Korean won
1128.500
1086.20
-3.75
Baht
31.800
29.96
-5.79
Peso
48.520
48.01
-1.05
Rupiah
14400.000
14040
-2.50
Rupee
74.160
73.07
-1.48
Ringgit
4.156
4.0200
-3.27
Yuan
6.466
6.5283
+0.96
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com))
