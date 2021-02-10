EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted in thin trade; Thai baht climbs

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.580

104.57

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3264

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.390

0.00

Korean won

1107.000

1107.00

0.00

Baht

29.900

29.96

+0.20

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13990.000

13980

-0.07

Rupee

72.835

72.835

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.042

-0.07

Yuan

6.458

6.458

0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.580

103.24

-1.28

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.483

+0.33

Korean won

1107.000

1086.2

-1.88

Baht

29.900

29.96

+0.20

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13990.000

13980

-0.07

Rupee

72.835

73.065

+0.32

Ringgit

4.045

4.042

-0.07

Yuan

6.458

6.4342

-0.36

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.