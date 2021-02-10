EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted in thin trade; Thai baht climbs

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.580
104.57
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3264
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
28.390
28.390
0.00
Korean won
1107.000
1107.00
0.00
Baht
29.900
29.96
+0.20
Peso
48.030
48.03
+0.00
Rupiah
13990.000
13980
-0.07
Rupee
72.835
72.835
0.00
Ringgit
4.045
4.042
-0.07
Yuan
6.458
6.458
0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.580
103.24
-1.28
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.39
Taiwan dlr
28.390
28.483
+0.33
Korean won
1107.000
1086.2
-1.88
Baht
29.900
29.96
+0.20
Peso
48.030
48.03
+0.00
Rupiah
13990.000
13980
-0.07
Rupee
72.835
73.065
+0.32
Ringgit
4.045
4.042
-0.07
Yuan
6.458
6.4342
-0.36
