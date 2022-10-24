EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Chinese yuan falls most

Oct 25 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
148.96
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.422
1.4218
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
32.325
32.226
-0.31
Korean won
1439.800
1439.7
-0.01
Baht
38.210
38.16
-0.13
Peso
58.830
58.83
+0.00
Rupiah
15610.000
15585
-0.16
Rupee
82.675
82.675
+0.00
Ringgit
4.738
4.736
-0.04
Yuan
7.308
7.2629
-0.61
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
115.08
-22.73
Sing dlr
1.422
1.3490
-5.13
Taiwan dlr
32.325
27.676
-14.38
Korean won
1439.800
1188.60
-17.45
Baht
38.210
33.39
-12.61
Peso
58.830
50.99
-13.33
Rupiah
15610.000
14250
-8.71
Rupee
82.675
74.33
-10.09
Ringgit
4.738
4.1640
-12.11
Yuan
7.308
6.3550
-13.04
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
