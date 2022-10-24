EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Chinese yuan falls most

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

148.96

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4218

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

32.325

32.226

-0.31

Korean won

1439.800

1439.7

-0.01

Baht

38.210

38.16

-0.13

Peso

58.830

58.83

+0.00

Rupiah

15610.000

15585

-0.16

Rupee

82.675

82.675

+0.00

Ringgit

4.738

4.736

-0.04

Yuan

7.308

7.2629

-0.61

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

115.08

-22.73

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3490

-5.13

Taiwan dlr

32.325

27.676

-14.38

Korean won

1439.800

1188.60

-17.45

Baht

38.210

33.39

-12.61

Peso

58.830

50.99

-13.33

Rupiah

15610.000

14250

-8.71

Rupee

82.675

74.33

-10.09

Ringgit

4.738

4.1640

-12.11

Yuan

7.308

6.3550

-13.04

