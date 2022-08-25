EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted ahead of Jackson Hole conference

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.740

136.5

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3887

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.236

30.194

-0.14

Korean won

1334.400

1335.2

+0.06

Baht

35.885

35.78

-0.29

Peso

56.050

56

-0.09

Rupiah

14790.000

14820

+0.20

Rupee

79.880

79.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.471

4.47

-0.02

Yuan

6.856

6.847

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.740

115.08

-15.84

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3490

-2.96

Taiwan dlr

30.236

27.676

-8.47

Korean won

1334.400

1188.60

-10.93

Baht

35.885

33.39

-6.95

Peso

56.050

50.99

-9.03

Rupiah

14790.000

14250

-3.65

Rupee

79.880

74.33

-6.95

Ringgit

4.471

4.1640

-6.87

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.22

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

