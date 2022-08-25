EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted ahead of Jackson Hole conference

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.740
136.5
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3887
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.236
30.194
-0.14
Korean won
1334.400
1335.2
+0.06
Baht
35.885
35.78
-0.29
Peso
56.050
56
-0.09
Rupiah
14790.000
14820
+0.20
Rupee
79.880
79.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.471
4.47
-0.02
Yuan
6.856
6.847
-0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.740
115.08
-15.84
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3490
-2.96
Taiwan dlr
30.236
27.676
-8.47
Korean won
1334.400
1188.60
-10.93
Baht
35.885
33.39
-6.95
Peso
56.050
50.99
-9.03
Rupiah
14790.000
14250
-3.65
Rupee
79.880
74.33
-6.95
Ringgit
4.471
4.1640
-6.87
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.22
