EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies move higher, Indonesian rupiah falls

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 135.190 135.43 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3857 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.649 29.612 -0.12 Korean won 1285.600 1286.5 +0.07 Baht 35.295 35.355 +0.17 Peso 54.735 54.78 +0.08 Rupiah 14825.000 14800 -0.17 Rupee 0.00 78.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.395 4.4025 +0.17 Yuan 6.699 6.694 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 135.190 115.08 -14.88 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3490 -2.63 Taiwan dlr 29.649 27.676 -6.65 Korean won 1285.600 1188.60 -7.55 Baht 35.295 33.39 -5.40 Peso 54.735 50.99 -6.84 Rupiah 14825.000 14250 -3.88 Rupee 78.340 74.33 -5.12 Ringgit 4.395 4.1640 -5.26 Yuan 6.699 6.3550 -5.13 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

