EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies move higher, Indonesian rupiah falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.190

135.43

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3857

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.649

29.612

-0.12

Korean won

1285.600

1286.5

+0.07

Baht

35.295

35.355

+0.17

Peso

54.735

54.78

+0.08

Rupiah

14825.000

14800

-0.17

Rupee

0.00

78.34

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.4025

+0.17

Yuan

6.699

6.694

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.190

115.08

-14.88

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3490

-2.63

Taiwan dlr

29.649

27.676

-6.65

Korean won

1285.600

1188.60

-7.55

Baht

35.295

33.39

-5.40

Peso

54.735

50.99

-6.84

Rupiah

14825.000

14250

-3.88

Rupee

78.340

74.33

-5.12

Ringgit

4.395

4.1640

-5.26

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.13

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More