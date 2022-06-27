EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies move higher, Indonesian rupiah falls

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.190
135.43
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3857
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.649
29.612
-0.12
Korean won
1285.600
1286.5
+0.07
Baht
35.295
35.355
+0.17
Peso
54.735
54.78
+0.08
Rupiah
14825.000
14800
-0.17
Rupee
0.00
78.34
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.4025
+0.17
Yuan
6.699
6.694
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.190
115.08
-14.88
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3490
-2.63
Taiwan dlr
29.649
27.676
-6.65
Korean won
1285.600
1188.60
-7.55
Baht
35.295
33.39
-5.40
Peso
54.735
50.99
-6.84
Rupiah
14825.000
14250
-3.88
Rupee
78.340
74.33
-5.12
Ringgit
4.395
4.1640
-5.26
Yuan
6.699
6.3550
-5.13
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
