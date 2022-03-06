EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies lower, S.Korean won leads losses

March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.890

114.78

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3602

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

28.235

28.115

-0.43

Korean won

1226.000

1214.2

-0.96

Baht

32.840

32.69

-0.46

Peso

51.960

51.94

-0.04

Rupiah

14400.000

14385

-0.10

Rupee

76.160

76.16

0.00

Ringgit

4.178

4.176

-0.05

Yuan

6.323

6.355

+0.51

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.890

115.08

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.06

Taiwan dlr

28.235

27.676

-1.98

Korean won

1226.000

1188.60

-3.05

Baht

32.840

33.39

+1.67

Peso

51.960

50.99

-1.87

Rupiah

14400.000

14250

-1.04

Rupee

76.160

74.33

-2.40

Ringgit

4.178

4.1640

-0.34

Yuan

6.323

6.3550

+0.51

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

