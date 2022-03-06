EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies lower, S.Korean won leads losses

March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.890
114.78
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3602
-0.24
Taiwan dlr
28.235
28.115
-0.43
Korean won
1226.000
1214.2
-0.96
Baht
32.840
32.69
-0.46
Peso
51.960
51.94
-0.04
Rupiah
14400.000
14385
-0.10
Rupee
76.160
76.16
0.00
Ringgit
4.178
4.176
-0.05
Yuan
6.323
6.355
+0.51
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.890
115.08
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.06
Taiwan dlr
28.235
27.676
-1.98
Korean won
1226.000
1188.60
-3.05
Baht
32.840
33.39
+1.67
Peso
51.960
50.99
-1.87
Rupiah
14400.000
14250
-1.04
Rupee
76.160
74.33
-2.40
Ringgit
4.178
4.1640
-0.34
Yuan
6.323
6.3550
+0.51
(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))
