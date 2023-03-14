EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies lower on SVB contagion fears but ringgit gains

By Navya Mittal

March 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies lost ground against the dollar on Tuesday as fears of a U.S. banking sector crisis rattled investors, although the Malaysian ringgit climbed higher.

U.S. regional bank shares saw heavy selling overnight in the wake of the collapse of lenders Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH each lost about 0.3%.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID was, however, down a milder 0.1%. The country's central bank is expected to hold interest rates at 5.75% at its Thursday meeting despite inflation remaining high.

Equities in the region tracked Wall Street lower, with stock benchmarks in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI slipping more than 1%.

Philippine stocks .PSI were down nearly 1% and the peso PHP= edged 0.1% lower after the country posted its widest trade deficit in five months for January.

The Malaysian ringgit was the top advancer in the region, gaining 0.3%.

Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said investors seem to be more relieved about the pace of rising prices in the country after the central bank held rates at 2.75% last week.

He noted that fears of a U.S. banking crisis have led to a repricing of interest rate expectations, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will be reluctant to hike next week.

Traders currently see a 50% chance of no rate hike at that meeting, with rate cuts priced in for the second half of the year. Early last week, a 25 basis-point hike was fully priced in, with a 70% chance seen of 50 basis points.

"Once the market reprices the Fed hike, there would be less of a spread between policy rate in Malaysia and the U.S., so that's likely to support the Malaysian ringgit compared with other emerging Asia forex," Panichpibool added.

Highlights

** Philippines set to go from renewable laggard to leader in SE Asia

** China to reopen borders to foreign tourists for first time since 2020

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7 basis points at 6.823%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0840 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.41 -1.96 .N225 -2.19 5.96 China CNY=CFXS -0.33 +0.43 .SSEC -0.87 4.89 India INR=IN -0.19 +0.54 .NSEI 0.00 -5.25 Indonesia IDR= -0.10 +1.24 .JKSE -1.59 -2.51 Malaysia MYR= +0.34 -1.72 .KLSE -1.28 -6.14 Philippines PHP= -0.11 +1.14 .PSI -0.99 -1.32 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.35 -3.21 .KS11 -1.94 5.70 Singapore SGD= -0.10 -0.56 .STI -0.03 -3.69 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.25 +0.43 .TWII -0.98 8.99 Thailand THB=TH -0.27 +0.10 .SETI -1.21 -6.87 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

