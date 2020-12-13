EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar jumps

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.990
104.01
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3363
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
28.150
28.44
+1.03
Korean won
1089.800
1090.3
+0.05
Baht
30.070
30.05
-0.07
Peso
48.060
48.11
+0.10
Rupiah
14080.000
14070
-0.07
Rupee
73.650
73.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.050
4.05
+0.00
Yuan
6.537
6.5463
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.990
108.61
+4.44
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3444
+0.75
Taiwan dlr
28.150
30.106
+6.95
Korean won
1089.800
1156.40
+6.11
Baht
30.070
29.91
-0.53
Peso
48.060
50.65
+5.39
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.650
71.38
-3.08
Ringgit
4.050
4.0890
+0.96
Yuan
6.537
6.9632
+6.52
