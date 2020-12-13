EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar jumps

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.990

104.01

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3363

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

28.150

28.44

+1.03

Korean won

1089.800

1090.3

+0.05

Baht

30.070

30.05

-0.07

Peso

48.060

48.11

+0.10

Rupiah

14080.000

14070

-0.07

Rupee

73.650

73.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.050

4.05

+0.00

Yuan

6.537

6.5463

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.990

108.61

+4.44

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3444

+0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.150

30.106

+6.95

Korean won

1089.800

1156.40

+6.11

Baht

30.070

29.91

-0.53

Peso

48.060

50.65

+5.39

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.650

71.38

-3.08

Ringgit

4.050

4.0890

+0.96

Yuan

6.537

6.9632

+6.52

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

