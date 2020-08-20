EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed, Taiwan dollar gains the most

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.690

105.79

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3669

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.379

29.522

+0.49

Korean won

1185.500

1186.9

+0.12

Baht

31.400

31.43

+0.10

Rupee

75.025

75.025

0.00

Ringgit

4.174

4.17

-0.10

Yuan

6.906

6.916

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.690

108.61

+2.76

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.64

Taiwan dlr

29.379

30.106

+2.47

Korean won

1185.500

1156.40

-2.45

Baht

31.400

29.91

-4.75

Rupee

75.025

71.38

-4.86

Ringgit

4.174

4.0890

-2.04

Yuan

6.906

6.9632

+0.83

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

