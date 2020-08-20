EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed, Taiwan dollar gains the most

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.690
105.79
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3669
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.379
29.522
+0.49
Korean won
1185.500
1186.9
+0.12
Baht
31.400
31.43
+0.10
Rupee
75.025
75.025
0.00
Ringgit
4.174
4.17
-0.10
Yuan
6.906
6.916
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.690
108.61
+2.76
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3444
-1.64
Taiwan dlr
29.379
30.106
+2.47
Korean won
1185.500
1156.40
-2.45
Baht
31.400
29.91
-4.75
Rupee
75.025
71.38
-4.86
Ringgit
4.174
4.0890
-2.04
Yuan
6.906
6.9632
+0.83
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
