EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0209 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.890

108.08

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3288

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.036

28.138

+0.36

Korean won

1116.600

1112.3

-0.39

Baht

31.320

31.27

-0.16

Peso

48.352

48.37

+0.04

Rupiah

14500.000

14495

-0.03

Ringgit

4.115

4.113

-0.05

Yuan

6.502

6.5009

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.890

103.24

-4.31

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.56

Taiwan dlr

28.036

28.483

+1.59

Korean won

1116.600

1086.20

-2.72

Baht

31.320

29.96

-4.34

Peso

48.352

48.01

-0.71

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Ringgit

4.115

4.0200

-2.31

Yuan

6.502

6.5283

+0.41

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

