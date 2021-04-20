EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0209 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.890
108.08
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3288
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
28.036
28.138
+0.36
Korean won
1116.600
1112.3
-0.39
Baht
31.320
31.27
-0.16
Peso
48.352
48.37
+0.04
Rupiah
14500.000
14495
-0.03
Ringgit
4.115
4.113
-0.05
Yuan
6.502
6.5009
-0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.890
103.24
-4.31
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.56
Taiwan dlr
28.036
28.483
+1.59
Korean won
1116.600
1086.20
-2.72
Baht
31.320
29.96
-4.34
Peso
48.352
48.01
-0.71
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Ringgit
4.115
4.0200
-2.31
Yuan
6.502
6.5283
+0.41
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
