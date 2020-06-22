EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won strengthens

June 23 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.920
106.87
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3922
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.603
29.660
+0.19
Korean won
1211.700
1215.8
+0.34
Baht
30.970
31.01
+0.13
Peso
50.147
50.11
-0.07
Rupiah
14110.000
14110
+0.00
Rupee
76.020
76.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.271
4.275
+0.09
Yuan
7.077
7.0678
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.920
108.61
+1.58
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.52
Taiwan dlr
29.603
30.106
+1.70
Korean won
1211.700
1156.40
-4.56
Baht
30.970
29.91
-3.42
Peso
50.147
50.65
+1.00
Rupiah
14110.000
13880
-1.63
Rupee
76.020
71.38
-6.10
Ringgit
4.271
4.0890
-4.26
Yuan
7.077
6.9632
-1.61
