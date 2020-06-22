EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won strengthens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

June 23 (Reuters) -

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.920

106.87

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3922

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.603

29.660

+0.19

Korean won

1211.700

1215.8

+0.34

Baht

30.970

31.01

+0.13

Peso

50.147

50.11

-0.07

Rupiah

14110.000

14110

+0.00

Rupee

76.020

76.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.271

4.275

+0.09

Yuan

7.077

7.0678

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.920

108.61

+1.58

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.52

Taiwan dlr

29.603

30.106

+1.70

Korean won

1211.700

1156.40

-4.56

Baht

30.970

29.91

-3.42

Peso

50.147

50.65

+1.00

Rupiah

14110.000

13880

-1.63

Rupee

76.020

71.38

-6.10

Ringgit

4.271

4.0890

-4.26

Yuan

7.077

6.9632

-1.61

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

