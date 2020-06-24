EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

June 25 (Reuters) -

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.070

107.02

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3929

+0.05

Korean won

1207.500

1199.4

-0.67

Baht

30.860

30.82

-0.13

Peso

49.990

50.057

+0.13

Rupiah

14070.000

14080

+0.07

Rupee

75.715

75.72

+0.00

Ringgit

4.275

4.276

+0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.070

108.61

+1.44

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.43

Korean won

1207.500

1156.40

-4.23

Baht

30.860

29.91

-3.08

Peso

49.990

50.65

+1.32

Rupiah

14070.000

13880

-1.35

Rupee

75.715

71.38

-5.73

Ringgit

4.275

4.0890

-4.35

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

