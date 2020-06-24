EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won falls most

June 25 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.070
107.02
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3929
+0.05
Korean won
1207.500
1199.4
-0.67
Baht
30.860
30.82
-0.13
Peso
49.990
50.057
+0.13
Rupiah
14070.000
14080
+0.07
Rupee
75.715
75.72
+0.00
Ringgit
4.275
4.276
+0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.070
108.61
+1.44
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3444
-3.43
Korean won
1207.500
1156.40
-4.23
Baht
30.860
29.91
-3.08
Peso
49.990
50.65
+1.32
Rupiah
14070.000
13880
-1.35
Rupee
75.715
71.38
-5.73
Ringgit
4.275
4.0890
-4.35
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
