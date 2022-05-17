EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies largely flat; S.Korean won firms

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT on Wednesday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.160

129.39

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3847

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.677

29.732

+0.19

Korean won

1269.800

1275

+0.41

Baht

34.585

34.52

-0.19

Peso

52.420

52.38

-0.08

Rupiah

14650.000

14645

-0.03

Rupee

77.565

77.565

0.00

Ringgit

4.390

4.388

-0.05

Yuan

6.752

6.7376

-0.21

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.160

115.08

-10.90

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3490

-2.68

Taiwan dlr

29.677

27.676

-6.74

Korean won

1269.800

1188.60

-6.39

Baht

34.585

33.39

-3.46

Peso

52.420

50.99

-2.73

Rupiah

14650.000

14250

-2.73

Rupee

77.565

74.33

-4.17

Ringgit

4.390

4.1640

-5.15

Yuan

6.752

6.3550

-5.88

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

