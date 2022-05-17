EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies largely flat; S.Korean won firms

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.160
129.39
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3847
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.677
29.732
+0.19
Korean won
1269.800
1275
+0.41
Baht
34.585
34.52
-0.19
Peso
52.420
52.38
-0.08
Rupiah
14650.000
14645
-0.03
Rupee
77.565
77.565
0.00
Ringgit
4.390
4.388
-0.05
Yuan
6.752
6.7376
-0.21
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.160
115.08
-10.90
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3490
-2.68
Taiwan dlr
29.677
27.676
-6.74
Korean won
1269.800
1188.60
-6.39
Baht
34.585
33.39
-3.46
Peso
52.420
50.99
-2.73
Rupiah
14650.000
14250
-2.73
Rupee
77.565
74.33
-4.17
Ringgit
4.390
4.1640
-5.15
Yuan
6.752
6.3550
-5.88
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
