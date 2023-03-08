EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead losses

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.100
137.34
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3535
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.813
30.79
-0.07
Korean won
1321.500
1321.4
-0.01
Baht
35.110
35.04
-0.20
Peso
55.240
55.35
+0.20
Rupiah
15450.000
15430
-0.13
Rupee
82.055
82.055
0.00
Ringgit
4.527
4.523
-0.09
Yuan
6.969
6.9565
-0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.100
131.110
-4.37
Sing dlr
1.354
1.340
-1.08
Taiwan dlr
30.813
30.708
-0.34
Korean won
1321.500
1264.500
-4.31
Baht
35.110
34.585
-1.50
Peso
55.240
55.670
+0.78
Rupiah
15450.000
15565.000
+0.74
Rupee
82.055
82.720
+0.81
Ringgit
4.527
4.400
-2.81
Yuan
6.969
6.900
-0.99
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
