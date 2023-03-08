EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead losses

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.100

137.34

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3535

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.813

30.79

-0.07

Korean won

1321.500

1321.4

-0.01

Baht

35.110

35.04

-0.20

Peso

55.240

55.35

+0.20

Rupiah

15450.000

15430

-0.13

Rupee

82.055

82.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.527

4.523

-0.09

Yuan

6.969

6.9565

-0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.100

131.110

-4.37

Sing dlr

1.354

1.340

-1.08

Taiwan dlr

30.813

30.708

-0.34

Korean won

1321.500

1264.500

-4.31

Baht

35.110

34.585

-1.50

Peso

55.240

55.670

+0.78

Rupiah

15450.000

15565.000

+0.74

Rupee

82.055

82.720

+0.81

Ringgit

4.527

4.400

-2.81

Yuan

6.969

6.900

-0.99

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

