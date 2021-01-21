EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwanese dollar gains 1.5%

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.530

103.48

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.324

1.322

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.940

28.373

+1.55

Korean won

1101.200

1098.2

-0.27

Baht

29.950

29.92

-0.10

Peso

48.070

48.08

+0.02

Rupiah

13990.000

13980

-0.07

Rupee

72.990

72.99

0.00

Ringgit

4.034

4.028

-0.15

Yuan

6.468

6.4595

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.530

103.24

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3209

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

27.940

28.483

+1.94

Korean won

1101.200

1086.20

-1.36

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.070

48.01

-0.12

Rupiah

13990.000

14040

+0.36

Rupee

72.990

73.07

+0.10

Ringgit

4.034

4.0400

+0.15

Yuan

6.468

6.5283

+0.93

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.