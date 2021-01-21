EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwanese dollar gains 1.5%

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.530
103.48
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.324
1.322
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.940
28.373
+1.55
Korean won
1101.200
1098.2
-0.27
Baht
29.950
29.92
-0.10
Peso
48.070
48.08
+0.02
Rupiah
13990.000
13980
-0.07
Rupee
72.990
72.99
0.00
Ringgit
4.034
4.028
-0.15
Yuan
6.468
6.4595
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.530
103.24
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3209
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
27.940
28.483
+1.94
Korean won
1101.200
1086.20
-1.36
Baht
29.950
29.96
+0.03
Peso
48.070
48.01
-0.12
Rupiah
13990.000
14040
+0.36
Rupee
72.990
73.07
+0.10
Ringgit
4.034
4.0400
+0.15
Yuan
6.468
6.5283
+0.93
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.