EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwan dollar extends rally

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.510
105.54
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3368
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.947
28.483
+1.92
Korean won
1124.800
1118.5
-0.56
Baht
30.100
29.96
-0.47
Peso
48.080
48.06
-0.04
Rupiah
14020.000
14010
-0.07
Rupee
72.953
72.953
+0.00
Ringgit
4.069
4.057
-0.29
Yuan
6.477
6.472
-0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.510
103.24
-2.15
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3209
-1.22
Taiwan dlr
27.947
28.483
+1.92
Korean won
1124.800
1086.2
-3.43
Baht
30.100
29.96
-0.47
Peso
48.080
48.06
-0.04
Rupiah
14020.000
14010
-0.07
Rupee
72.953
73.065
+0.15
Ringgit
4.069
4.057
-0.29
Yuan
6.477
6.472
-0.08
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
