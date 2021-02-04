EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwan dollar extends rally

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.510

105.54

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3368

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.947

28.483

+1.92

Korean won

1124.800

1118.5

-0.56

Baht

30.100

29.96

-0.47

Peso

48.080

48.06

-0.04

Rupiah

14020.000

14010

-0.07

Rupee

72.953

72.953

+0.00

Ringgit

4.069

4.057

-0.29

Yuan

6.477

6.472

-0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.510

103.24

-2.15

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3209

-1.22

Taiwan dlr

27.947

28.483

+1.92

Korean won

1124.800

1086.2

-3.43

Baht

30.100

29.96

-0.47

Peso

48.080

48.06

-0.04

Rupiah

14020.000

14010

-0.07

Rupee

72.953

73.065

+0.15

Ringgit

4.069

4.057

-0.29

Yuan

6.477

6.472

-0.08

