EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.760

103.89

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3287

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.471

+1.77

Korean won

1100.900

1102.9

+0.18

Baht

29.970

30.02

+0.17

Peso

48.030

48.06

+0.06

Rupiah

14040.000

14050

+0.07

Rupee

73.165

73.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.048

+0.07

Yuan

6.477

6.48

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.760

103.24

-0.50

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.46

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1100.900

1086.20

-1.34

Baht

29.970

29.96

-0.03

Peso

48.030

48.01

-0.04

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

+0.00

Rupee

73.165

73.07

-0.14

Ringgit

4.045

4.0400

-0.12

Yuan

6.477

6.5283

+0.80

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters