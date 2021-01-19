EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.760

103.89

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3287

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.471

+1.77

Korean won

1100.900

1102.9

+0.18

Baht

29.970

30.02

+0.17

Peso

48.030

48.06

+0.06

Rupiah

14040.000

14050

+0.07

Rupee

73.165

73.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.048

+0.07

Yuan

6.477

6.48

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.760

103.24

-0.50

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.46

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1100.900

1086.20

-1.34

Baht

29.970

29.96

-0.03

Peso

48.030

48.01

-0.04

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

+0.00

Rupee

73.165

73.07

-0.14

Ringgit

4.045

4.0400

-0.12

Yuan

6.477

6.5283

+0.80

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

