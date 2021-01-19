EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.760
103.89
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3287
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.471
+1.77
Korean won
1100.900
1102.9
+0.18
Baht
29.970
30.02
+0.17
Peso
48.030
48.06
+0.06
Rupiah
14040.000
14050
+0.07
Rupee
73.165
73.165
0.00
Ringgit
4.045
4.048
+0.07
Yuan
6.477
6.48
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.760
103.24
-0.50
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.46
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.483
+1.82
Korean won
1100.900
1086.20
-1.34
Baht
29.970
29.96
-0.03
Peso
48.030
48.01
-0.04
Rupiah
14040.000
14040
+0.00
Rupee
73.165
73.07
-0.14
Ringgit
4.045
4.0400
-0.12
Yuan
6.477
6.5283
+0.80
