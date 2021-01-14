EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.750

103.79

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3246

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.960

28.467

+1.81

Korean won

1099.500

1098

-0.14

Baht

29.960

29.99

+0.10

Peso

48.025

48.03

+0.01

Rupiah

14030.000

14050

+0.14

Rupee

73.040

73.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.035

4.034

-0.02

Yuan

6.469

6.476

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.750

103.24

-0.49

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3209

-0.32

Taiwan dlr

27.960

28.483

+1.87

Korean won

1099.500

1086.20

-1.21

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.025

48.01

-0.03

Rupiah

14030.000

14040

+0.07

Rupee

73.040

73.07

+0.03

Ringgit

4.035

4.0200

-0.37

Yuan

6.469

6.5283

+0.91

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.