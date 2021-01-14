EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.750
103.79
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3246
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.960
28.467
+1.81
Korean won
1099.500
1098
-0.14
Baht
29.960
29.99
+0.10
Peso
48.025
48.03
+0.01
Rupiah
14030.000
14050
+0.14
Rupee
73.040
73.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.035
4.034
-0.02
Yuan
6.469
6.476
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.750
103.24
-0.49
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3209
-0.32
Taiwan dlr
27.960
28.483
+1.87
Korean won
1099.500
1086.20
-1.21
Baht
29.960
29.96
+0.00
Peso
48.025
48.01
-0.03
Rupiah
14030.000
14040
+0.07
Rupee
73.040
73.07
+0.03
Ringgit
4.035
4.0200
-0.37
Yuan
6.469
6.5283
+0.91
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
