EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.730

106.55

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3656

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.340

29.51

+0.58

Korean won

1184.900

1185

+0.01

Baht

31.250

31.22

-0.10

Peso

48.460

48.57

+0.23

Rupiah

14655.000

14650

-0.03

Rupee

73.810

73.81

0.00

Ringgit

4.174

4.17

-0.10

Yuan

6.881

6.8946

+0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.730

108.61

+1.76

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3444

-1.52

Taiwan dlr

29.340

30.106

+2.61

Korean won

1184.900

1156.40

-2.41

Baht

31.250

29.91

-4.29

Peso

48.460

50.65

+4.52

Rupiah

14655.000

13880

-5.29

Rupee

73.810

71.38

-3.29

Ringgit

4.174

4.0890

-2.04

Yuan

6.881

6.9632

+1.19

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

