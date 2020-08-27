EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.730
106.55
-0.17
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3656
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.340
29.51
+0.58
Korean won
1184.900
1185
+0.01
Baht
31.250
31.22
-0.10
Peso
48.460
48.57
+0.23
Rupiah
14655.000
14650
-0.03
Rupee
73.810
73.81
0.00
Ringgit
4.174
4.17
-0.10
Yuan
6.881
6.8946
+0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.730
108.61
+1.76
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3444
-1.52
Taiwan dlr
29.340
30.106
+2.61
Korean won
1184.900
1156.40
-2.41
Baht
31.250
29.91
-4.29
Peso
48.460
50.65
+4.52
Rupiah
14655.000
13880
-5.29
Rupee
73.810
71.38
-3.29
Ringgit
4.174
4.0890
-2.04
Yuan
6.881
6.9632
+1.19
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.