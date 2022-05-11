EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies in losses, S. Korean won falls most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.850
129.96
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3893
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.764
29.705
-0.20
Korean won
1283.900
1275.3
-0.67
Baht
34.685
34.64
-0.13
Peso
52.280
52.17
-0.21
Rupiah
14545.000
14555
+0.07
Rupee
0.00
77.24
0.00
Ringgit
4.381
4.375
-0.14
Yuan
6.729
6.7236
-0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.850
115.08
-11.37
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.89
Taiwan dlr
29.764
27.676
-7.02
Korean won
1283.900
1188.60
-7.42
Baht
34.685
33.39
-3.73
Peso
52.280
50.99
-2.47
Rupiah
14545.000
14250
-2.03
Rupee
77.240
74.33
-3.77
Ringgit
4.381
4.1640
-4.95
Yuan
6.729
6.3550
-5.56
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
