EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies in losses, S. Korean won falls most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.850

129.96

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3893

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.764

29.705

-0.20

Korean won

1283.900

1275.3

-0.67

Baht

34.685

34.64

-0.13

Peso

52.280

52.17

-0.21

Rupiah

14545.000

14555

+0.07

Rupee

0.00

77.24

0.00

Ringgit

4.381

4.375

-0.14

Yuan

6.729

6.7236

-0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.850

115.08

-11.37

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.89

Taiwan dlr

29.764

27.676

-7.02

Korean won

1283.900

1188.60

-7.42

Baht

34.685

33.39

-3.73

Peso

52.280

50.99

-2.47

Rupiah

14545.000

14250

-2.03

Rupee

77.240

74.33

-3.77

Ringgit

4.381

4.1640

-4.95

Yuan

6.729

6.3550

-5.56

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

