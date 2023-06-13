EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies in holding pattern ahead of U.S. data; yuan falls

By Upasana Singh

June 13 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies traded in narrow ranges on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, while the yuan fell after China's central bank cut its short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 1% and Thailand's baht THB=TH appreciated 0.3%.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, the Philippine peso PHP=, the Indian rupee INR=IN and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= were flat.

Investors are keenly awaiting U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data that is expected to show inflation cooled slightly in May, with core prices likely remaining sticky.

This may provide room for the Fed to pause its aggressive tightening cycle at this week's Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The upcoming CPI figures will "be the final piece of data to drive some last-minute adjustment in rate expectations ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Markets currently see a 81% chance that the Fed will hold rates at the 5%-5.25% range on Wednesday, while pricing in a 71% chance of a rate hike in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In a bid to prop up a stalling post-pandemic recovery in China, the country's central bank cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2.00%, when it injected 2 billion yuan ($279.18 million) through the short-term bond instrument.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, or renminbi (RMB), weakened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to hit a more than six-month low after the rate decision.

"Deposit rate cuts is the major reason why the RMB is falling today. We expect there to be a loan prime rate cut as well, likely putting some pressure on the currency," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

"To some extent Asian currencies will have to adjust to the weaker RMB because China is the largest trading partner for many countries across the region, but so far the impact seems rather muted."

In India, data on Monday showed annual retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%.

Most stock markets across emerging Asia rose, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains. Equities in Thailand .SETI, Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 advanced between 0.3% and 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index .STI and stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE dropped 0.6% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand received 11.4 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to June 11 and saw spending of 472 billion baht ($13.68 billion), according to the tourism ministry

** Keppel DC REIT KEPE.SI down 2% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust CMLT.SI down 1.5% lead laggards on Singapore's benchmark index

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0345 GMT.

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.14 -5.95 .N225 1.58 26.25 China CNY=CFXS -0.11 -3.57 .SSEC -0.06 4.45 India INR=IN +0.02 +0.37 .NSEI 0.00 2.74 Indonesia IDR= +0.03 +4.78 .JKSE -0.01 -1.88 Malaysia MYR= -0.02 -4.72 .KLSE -0.55 -7.78 Philippines PHP= +0.04 -0.64 .PSI 0.12 -0.78 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +1.03 -0.84 .KS11 0.58 18.25 Singapore SGD= +0.16 -0.12 .STI -0.56 -2.25 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.07 -0.08 .TWII 1.51 21.75 Thailand THB=TH +0.26 +0.28 .SETI 0.31 -6.74 ($1 = 7.1639 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 34.5100 baht) (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

