EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies higher, S.Korean won leads gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.770

118.72

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3585

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.625

+0.37

Korean won

1223.800

1235.7

+0.97

Baht

33.270

33.34

+0.21

Peso

52.150

52.13

-0.04

Rupiah

14285.000

14310

+0.18

Rupee

76.265

76.265

+0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.1955

+0.32

Yuan

6.348

6.355

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.770

115.08

-3.11

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.71

Taiwan dlr

28.520

27.676

-2.96

Korean won

1223.800

1188.60

-2.88

Baht

33.270

33.39

+0.36

Peso

52.150

50.99

-2.22

Rupiah

14285.000

14250

-0.25

Rupee

76.265

74.33

-2.54

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.43

Yuan

6.348

6.3550

+0.12

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More