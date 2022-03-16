EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies higher, S.Korean won leads gains

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.770
118.72
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3585
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.520
28.625
+0.37
Korean won
1223.800
1235.7
+0.97
Baht
33.270
33.34
+0.21
Peso
52.150
52.13
-0.04
Rupiah
14285.000
14310
+0.18
Rupee
76.265
76.265
+0.00
Ringgit
4.182
4.1955
+0.32
Yuan
6.348
6.355
+0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.770
115.08
-3.11
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3490
-0.71
Taiwan dlr
28.520
27.676
-2.96
Korean won
1223.800
1188.60
-2.88
Baht
33.270
33.39
+0.36
Peso
52.150
50.99
-2.22
Rupiah
14285.000
14250
-0.25
Rupee
76.265
74.33
-2.54
Ringgit
4.182
4.1640
-0.43
Yuan
6.348
6.3550
+0.12
(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.