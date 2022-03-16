EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies higher, S.Korean won leads gains

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.770

118.72

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3585

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.625

+0.37

Korean won

1223.800

1235.7

+0.97

Baht

33.270

33.34

+0.21

Peso

52.150

52.13

-0.04

Rupiah

14285.000

14310

+0.18

Rupee

76.265

76.265

+0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.1955

+0.32

Yuan

6.348

6.355

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.770

115.08

-3.11

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.71

Taiwan dlr

28.520

27.676

-2.96

Korean won

1223.800

1188.60

-2.88

Baht

33.270

33.39

+0.36

Peso

52.150

50.99

-2.22

Rupiah

14285.000

14250

-0.25

Rupee

76.265

74.33

-2.54

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.43

Yuan

6.348

6.3550

+0.12

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.