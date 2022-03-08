EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies higher; Indonesian rupiah gains

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.860
115.66
-0.17
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3648
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
28.360
28.362
+0.01
Baht
33.130
33.19
+0.18
Peso
52.250
52.3
+0.10
Rupiah
14365.000
14395
+0.21
Rupee
76.905
76.905
+0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.18
+0.00
Yuan
6.317
6.355
+0.61
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.860
115.08
-0.67
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
28.360
27.676
-2.41
Baht
33.130
33.39
+0.78
Peso
52.250
50.99
-2.41
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
76.905
74.33
-3.35
Ringgit
4.180
4.1640
-0.38
Yuan
6.317
6.3550
+0.61
(Compiled by Riya Sharma)
