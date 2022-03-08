EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies higher; Indonesian rupiah gains

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.860

115.66

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3648

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.360

28.362

+0.01

Baht

33.130

33.19

+0.18

Peso

52.250

52.3

+0.10

Rupiah

14365.000

14395

+0.21

Rupee

76.905

76.905

+0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.18

+0.00

Yuan

6.317

6.355

+0.61

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.860

115.08

-0.67

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

28.360

27.676

-2.41

Baht

33.130

33.39

+0.78

Peso

52.250

50.99

-2.41

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

76.905

74.33

-3.35

Ringgit

4.180

4.1640

-0.38

Yuan

6.317

6.3550

+0.61

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

